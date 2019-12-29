Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,486.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $11,486.00 and $11.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

