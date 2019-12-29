Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,921,000 after acquiring an additional 449,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,636,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,041,000 after acquiring an additional 365,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.