Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.72 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $6.03 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, ABCC, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, ABCC, Livecoin, COSS, Radar Relay, Liqui, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

