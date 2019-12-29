Civic Price Up 9.4% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. Civic has a market cap of $14.03 million and $5.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, COSS, Livecoin, Huobi, Kucoin, ABCC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

