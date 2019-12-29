Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,954.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $117,954.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00643088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001098 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,338,491 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.