Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Civitas has a total market cap of $120,018.00 and $91.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,337,063 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

