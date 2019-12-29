Clams (CLAM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00007988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bitsane and Bittrex. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clams has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008292 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,549,383 coins and its circulating supply is 3,922,284 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

