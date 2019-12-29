Clams Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Clams has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $24.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022539 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,550,150 coins and its circulating supply is 3,923,295 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

