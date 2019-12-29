Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76,788 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 309,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

