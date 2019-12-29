Clipper Coin (CCC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.90 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $29.63 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.