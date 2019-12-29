CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,653.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00008600 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $32,653.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004737 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,381,919 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, Binance, Cryptopia, Bitbns and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

