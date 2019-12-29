CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and $31,327.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00008898 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004776 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,382,062 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

