Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.35. Clorox reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $153.53. 447,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,559. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average of $153.97. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,243,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 115.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.