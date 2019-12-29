Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $166.90.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.