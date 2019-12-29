CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CMS traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.54. 1,309,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,702. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,208. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 316.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after buying an additional 849,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,951,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,766,000 after buying an additional 530,360 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

