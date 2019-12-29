Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 549,200 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of CODX opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Co-Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.