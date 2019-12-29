Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $1,129,236. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $65.63. 194,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.58. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 406.35%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

