Coinchase Token Tops One Day Volume of $5,006.00 (CCH)

Coinchase Token (CURRENCY:CCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Coinchase Token has a market cap of $68,683.00 and approximately $5,006.00 worth of Coinchase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinchase Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinchase Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinchase Token alerts:

999 (999) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032012 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003944 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000673 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinchase Token Profile

Coinchase Token is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. Coinchase Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,527,406 tokens. Coinchase Token’s official website is coinchase.com/cch. The official message board for Coinchase Token is medium.com/@coinchaseofficial. Coinchase Token’s official Twitter account is @coinchase_com.

Coinchase Token Token Trading

Coinchase Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinchase Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinchase Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinchase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinchase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinchase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.