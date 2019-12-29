CoinFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,511.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $247,394.00 and approximately $1,511.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, FCoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

