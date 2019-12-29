Coinlancer (CL) One Day Volume Hits $41.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $91,589.00 and $41.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

