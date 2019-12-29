CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0061 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $26,092.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00189532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.01362252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00124808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

