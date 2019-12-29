CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded down 77.6% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $102,464.00 and $1,821.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

