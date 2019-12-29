Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $78.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.