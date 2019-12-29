Color Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,344.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $12,344.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,378.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.14 or 0.02873325 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00534653 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

