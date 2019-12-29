ColossusXT One Day Trading Volume Hits $296.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $296.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,748,267,165 coins and its circulating supply is 11,707,225,338 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

