Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 12,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.95. 1,465,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 256.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commscope by 27.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commscope during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.