Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

NYSE ELP opened at $16.50 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.