Comparing FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and PaySign (NYSE:PAYS)

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FleetCor Technologies and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47 PaySign 0 1 4 0 2.80

FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $285.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than FleetCor Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies $2.43 billion 10.19 $811.48 million $9.93 28.78 PaySign $23.42 million 20.44 $2.57 million $0.09 111.00

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. FleetCor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FleetCor Technologies and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies 37.08% 26.81% 8.41% PaySign 19.56% 66.05% 16.55%

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. It also develops prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards, and expense reimbursement cards; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

