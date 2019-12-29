Comparing Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -7,167.08% -169.75% -127.09% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonant and Sitime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $520,000.00 137.63 -$24.82 million ($0.98) -2.24 Sitime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sitime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Resonant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Resonant and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Sitime has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Sitime.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

