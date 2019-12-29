Comparing Wealth Minerals (WMLLF) and Its Peers

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS: WMLLF) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wealth Minerals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals’ rivals have a beta of -0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wealth Minerals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals Competitors 588 1611 1658 94 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 397.45%. Given Wealth Minerals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wealth Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A -$22.39 million -0.69 Wealth Minerals Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.71

Wealth Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Wealth Minerals Competitors -305.68% 9.19% 2.01%

Summary

Wealth Minerals rivals beat Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.