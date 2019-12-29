Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $208,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.98. 198,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.22%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

