Conceal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $91,955.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $523,200.00 and approximately $91,955.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00598206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00221901 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004587 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,097,808 coins and its circulating supply is 5,700,374 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

