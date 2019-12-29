Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 44,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,414. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

