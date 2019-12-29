CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 971,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CNMD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $110.47. 116,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,756. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 194.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,934,000.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.