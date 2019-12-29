Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Connect Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $62,506.00 and $687.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

