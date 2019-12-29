Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 165.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $59.16 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.82 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

