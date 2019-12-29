Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $1.16 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

