Content Value Network Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $251,217.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, BitForex and UEX. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.