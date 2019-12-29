ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $33,634.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007292 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX, UEX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

