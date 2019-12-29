ContentBox (BOX) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $164,308.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy, UEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.