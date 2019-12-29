Contentos (COS) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.06092879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029912 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,255 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

