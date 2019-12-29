Contents Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $80,715.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.