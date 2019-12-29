Contrasting Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and Canadian Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CNQ)

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Approach Resources and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.03 Canadian Natural Resources $17.19 billion 2.21 $2.00 billion $2.15 14.91

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources. Approach Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Approach Resources and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources 2 0 0 0 1.00 Canadian Natural Resources 1 3 11 0 2.67

Approach Resources currently has a consensus target price of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 5,614.29%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $42.65, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Approach Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Approach Resources is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Approach Resources and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99% Canadian Natural Resources 18.37% 7.87% 3.46%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Approach Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

