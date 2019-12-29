Contrasting NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and TrovaGene (OTCMKTS:TROV)

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 6.42 $511.00 million $1.75 28.18 TrovaGene $380,000.00 26.07 -$16.46 million ($8.26) -0.15

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than TrovaGene. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and TrovaGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVOZYMES A/S/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

TrovaGene has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,032.81%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NOVOZYMES A/S/S and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVOZYMES A/S/S 21.08% 26.90% 14.94% TrovaGene -3,797.67% -185.18% -119.86%

Volatility and Risk

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NOVOZYMES A/S/S beats TrovaGene on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising bioscouring, bleach clean-up, desizing, denim finishing and abrasion, and biopolishing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rtrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

