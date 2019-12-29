Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $2.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, BitForex and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Huobi, CoinTiger, DDEX, DragonEX, UEX, OKEx, DEx.top, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

