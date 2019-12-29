Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $41.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cortexyme an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

CRTX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 144,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

