Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $4.31 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Cosmos has a market cap of $822.03 million and $121.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,492.65 or 0.99932563 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

