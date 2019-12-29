Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce sales of $38.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.49 billion and the lowest is $37.91 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $35.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $162.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.53 billion to $164.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.49 billion to $177.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $199.59 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

