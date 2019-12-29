Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of COST opened at $294.11 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $199.59 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day moving average of $286.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.