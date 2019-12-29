COTI (COTI) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $546,699.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00189273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.01298576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,975,856 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

